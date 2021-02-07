Girl Scouts host chili fundraiser for boy’s medical bills

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Troop 30208 chose to do a fundraiser for a local second-grade boy. His name is Zaden and he was diagnosed with Pediatric Acute Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome, also known as PANS.

“I wanted the girls to do some sort of community service project. Looking at ideas and things happening in the community,” Melanie Norris said. “I just happened to be friends with Zaden’s mom on Facebook. I would read about things that were happening to him, how sick he was. I thought, if the girls could do something to help someone else, it makes it a lot more personal.”

Zaden also happens to go to the same school as the girl scouts that spent the last few days making pounds of chili.

“We had to stay up till like 12 to scoop chili into the bags and making the chili. We made it on Friday so it took a few days,” Camryn Norris said.

The plan was to make pounds of chili and send them to members of the community. The profits all planned to go to Zadens family to help cover the medical expenses. KCAU spoke with the girl scouts about what today meant to them.

“It makes me feel helpful and kid of nice,” Addison Chase said.

“Better because were helping a family out,” Exandria Stultz said.

“Happy that were doing it for him and it makes me feel very helpful and just makes me feel really happy,” said Ali Herrity.

“It makes me feel important,” Tessa Mollet said.

By the end of the day, Troop 30208 was able to make about 70 gallons of chili. And Sunday, they raised a total of about $2,000 for Zaden and his family.