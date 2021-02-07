Girl Scouts gear up for cookie season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s officially Girl Scout Cookie season, and troop leaders have had to change sale methods due to the pandemic.

Siouxland Girl Scout troops kicked off the selling season on February 1.

“I have sold 77 boxes, and it has been a few days since we started, so I’m really excited that I’m already ahead by a lot,” said Siouxland Girl Scout Lily Malm.

Saturday was the first-time that troop leaders were able to get their hands on the delicious inventory.

“Starting next week, they will be able to do cookie booths, but today, they can start the door-to-door sales and delivering cookies that were ordered online, and they were online girl delivery,” said Regional Recruitment Manager of Greater Iowa Jessica La Fleur Malm.

This year’s selling season will be centered around more online ordering options.

“So, this year we have partnered with Grubhub, so people can order online Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Grubhub will deliver cookies directly to their door. Then, we also have a cookie finder app that anyone can download, and it will tell you how to get connected with a girl or a booth where they can go and buy Girl Scout cookies,” said Jessica La Fleur Malm.

A link to the cookie finder app can be found on their website, and it’s available for Android or iOS.

Girl Scouts are gaining valuable lessons in money management, people skills, decision making, and business ethics during the cookie program.

“We do math with the money that people give us when they are buying Girl Scout cookies. We have to organize the cookies, so caramel delights here in this row, lemonades here, and smores here,” said Lily Malm.

‘So, the Girl Scout Cookie Program not only funds activities and the programs, but it also teaches the girls lifelong skills, so that’s where we’re really pushing the message of entrepreneurial skills,” said Jessica La Fleur Malm.

Cookie selling season will continue through the end of March.