SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s that time of year: Girl Scouts Cookie Sale Season!

Girl Scouts across Siouxland began sales of their famous cookies earlier in the week, troops will be selling nine varieties like the popular Thin Mints and Caramel deLites in person, but the newest cookie, Raspberry Rally, will be an online order exclusive.

KCAU 9 spoke with the CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa, Beth Shelton, about the decision to have an online exclusive cookie.

“Starting to expect more varieties and more otions and the Girl Scouts move at the speed of girls, so we’re really meeting those customer demands,” said Shelton.

If you’re not a cookie lover, Siouxlanders can still support their local troop by donating to them directly.