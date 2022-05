SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has announced that R&B musician Ginuwine will be performing at the Anthem.

Ginuwine is an American singer and performer who has released a number of multi-platinum and platinum-selling albums and singles and was one of R&B’s top artists during the 1990s.

The show will be on August 26 with tickets going on sale on May 27.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting their website or in person at the Rock Shop.