SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Plans are being made to replace Woodbury County Supervisor Rocky DeWitt when he starts serving in his new role as a state senator.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill spoke Monday morning about his intention to nominate former Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew for Woodbury County Supervisor after DeWitt’s resignation.

DeWitt serves as the Fifth District representative of the Woodbury County Supervisors. On November 8, he won the election for the Iowa Senate seat of District 1, defeating Jackie Smith. DeWitt said he would continue to serve as a county supervisor until he officially started his position as a state senator.

Gill can’t make a formal nomination though, and it cannot be voted on until DeWitt’s position is vacant. The Woodbury County auditor, treasurer, and attorney make up the committee to fill the vacancy.

The 2023 Iowa legislative session is set to start on January 9, 2023.