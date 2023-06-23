SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KICAU) — Sioux City residents who still have the old garbage and recycling bins from Gill Hauling need to know that gill hauling will be picked up starting in a few days.

The city of Sioux City said beginning on Monday, June 26, Gill Hauling will start a “Clean up week” to pick up missed bins throughout the city. People who have not received the new containers are being asked to place the old bins out on the curbside beginning on Sunday, June 25.

The bins need to be left out on the curbside through the week until it’s been exchanged for a new one, if needed.

Officials say there are still around 8,000 customers who still need containers swapped out. The replacement project started on May 1 and is expected to be done in early July.