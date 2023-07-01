Sioux City, Iowa (KCAU) – Gill Hauling recently announced a scheduling change for collecting recycling in Sioux City.

Currently, recycling trucks pick up waste every week. However, officials with the company are moving the pick ups to a bi-weekly basis, due to Gill Hauling not seeing the need to collect every week.

Michael Keeran, a sight manager with Gill Hauling, provided an update to replacing the old trash bins with new garbage containers.

“We, as of (June 29), had removed 67,000 and some odd carts. We had delivered about 63,000 carts and then we got probably about 4,000 left to deliver,” said Keeran.

Keeran said he expects the bin replacements to be done sometime next week.

“With a little bit of clean up the following week, as stuff is getting missed or sometimes we come across carts that were in the backyard or something like that. So getting a lot of that cleaned up and making sure that when they leave, it’s a complete project,” said Keeran.

If Gill Hauling missed one of your old trash bins, contact the company and let them know about the garbage containers.