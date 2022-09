SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Gill Hauling will be delaying trash collection on Monday to observe Labor Day.

According to a release from South Sioux City, garbage collection is going to be delayed by one day.

Monday’s normally scheduled pick up will be on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, through Saturday when Friday’s will be picked up.

For more information, you can contact Gill Hauling at 402-404-3035.