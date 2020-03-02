GiGi’s Playhouse to celebrate 11 years with ’70s Disco Fever party

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – GiGi’s Playhouse in Sioux City has announced its 11th annual fundraising party.

The party is on March 21 at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront Hotel with this year’s theme as “’70s Disco Fever.”

The party will include food stations, both a silent and live auction, and much more.

Tickets can be purchased at their website.

Courtesy of GiGi’s Playhouse

GiGi’s Playhouse said the party is their largest, most important fundraiser of the year, and is key to expanding their voices in the world.

The event also celebratse achievements of those with Down Syndrome, and continues to change the way people perceive Down Syndrome through participants’ self-confidence.

