GiGi’s Playhouse Sioux City prepares from ’70’s Disco Fever’ fundraiser

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Dust off your bellbottoms, platform shoes, and gold necklaces, GiGi’s Playhouse Sioux City is preparing for their largest and most important fundraiser of the year. This year’s theme ’70’s Disco Fever.’ The fundraising party will be on Saturday, March 21 at South Sioux City’s Marriott Riverfront.

Festivities will include food stations, silent auction, live auction, and more. Most importantly, the event is an opportunity to celebrate their achievements and continue to change the way people accept Down syndrome.

Tickets start at $90 for one ticket or $160 for two tickets.

GiGi’s Playhouse Sioux City was started in 2009 by a group of dedicated individuals who have been touched by individuals with Down syndrome. The playhouse welcomes people of all ages. It provides a positive and uplifting environment that will empower those with Down syndrome and their families.

