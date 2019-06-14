GiGi’s Playhouse receives $10,000 donation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A motorcycle ride was much more than just a cruise for a Siouxland organization.

The 4th annual Ride for the Kids event is a motorcycle ride that raises money for local charities.

This year, the ride raised $10,000 for GiGi’s Playhouse. That’s more than the past three years of rides combined. Riders say it’s the best feeling to be able to help out a good cause.

“Generally, we have to out and solicit big these big donations and what’s so special about this one is they came to us and said we’d like to do this for you guys. They gave us some preliminary numbers of what they thought they might do and they killed it,” said Jason Allen, the director of operations at GiGi’s Playhouse.

Organizers said almost 200 riders took part in this year’s ride for the kids.

