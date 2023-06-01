SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City RAGBRAI‘s concert line-up will include local band Ghost Cat in addition to Spin Doctors.

The line-up of free entertainment will be performed in Tyson Event Center/Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot.

The full list of performers includes Omaha’s Joe Donnelly, local Sioux City talent Ghost Cat, retro cover band Flashback, and headline Spin Doctors who are known for their hit “Two Princes”.

The concert will kick off at 1:30 p.m. with Joe Donnelly, who will be followed by Ghost Cat at 4 p.m. After Ghost Cat, Flashback will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. Closing out the show will be Spin Doctors at 9 p.m.

In addition to Spin Doctor’s visit to Sioux City, a variety of other shows will be coming to Iowa the week of RAGBRAI.

On July 23, The Spazmatics will be in Storm Lake, The Pork Tornadoes will be in Carroll on July 24, Hairball in Ames on July 25, on July 26 Lynyrd Skynyrd will be in Des Moines, Foghat will be in Tama-Toledo on July 27, and Bush will be in Coralville on July 28. The final concert of the RAGBRAI concert series has yet to be announced but will be hosted in Davenport.

Additional details can be found on the RAGBRAI website.