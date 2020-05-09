Getting COVID-19 testing in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County now ranks fourth in testing rates out of the state’s 20 most populated counties.

With the local drive-through testing site launched back in March, and as one of the first in Iowa to open, 1 in every 26 residents has been tested–beating the state average of 1 in every 52 Iowans tested.

Health officials expect that number to climb following the introduction of TestIowa. Local physicians tell us Woodbury County residents should have no problem getting a COVID-19 test.

Tyler Brock with Siouxland District Health says a fever–once believed to be a leading symptom–isn’t always a precursor to COVID-19, and minor symptoms like a headache or a sore throat need to be taken seriously.

“Especially in the situations where you know you’ve been around somebody who has this,

[we need] to be really aggressive on picking up on those symptoms,” Brock said.

Dr. Larry Volz with MercyOne Siouxland says identifying symptoms is just the first step in fighting back against the virus.

“COVID is a challenging disease–this is not the flu. People normally waiting at home until they had a terrible cough, and their breathing was really bad and that’s when they would come in…COVID is not the same,” Dr. Volz said.

This as the county moves closer to hitting its peak.

“I expect this is going to be some weeks, if not a month before we’re through our surge,” Dr. Volz said.