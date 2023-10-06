SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church will be hosting its fall GyroFest Drive-Up later this month, this time with some new additions.

On October 21 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and October 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., food lovers can head over to the church to chow down on their Greek favorites.

Not only will this October drive-up’s menu have GyroFest staples such as gyros, spanakopita, and baklava but it will also have new additions such as Greek-style rice, meatballs, and Greek honey puffs called loukoumades.

The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is located at 900 6th Street here in Sioux City.