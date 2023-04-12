SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With these summer-like temperatures, many are turning on the air conditioning

Keeping out of the heat is on many people’s agenda and part of that is turning on the air conditioner for the first time this year.

The experts at Kalin’s Indoor Comfort said there are some things you can do to make sure your air conditioner is up to the task. Some things they suggest is to make sure your condenser outside is clean, clear of debris, and uncovered. Inside, they recommend that you check that your thermostat works and if needed, call for check-up.

“And honestly, before it gets too hot, turn that system on so you don’t wait till it’s 90 or 100 [degrees] to find out that its not opperating or need to call a professional company,” Bruce Kalin said. “So turn it on early before its too hot, make sure that its operating and we do recommend this annual maintenance.”

Additionally, Kalin also recommended that if your unit has a built-in humidifier to turn it to summer mode.