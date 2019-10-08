Get ready to celebrate fall with 3-day event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A popular family-friendly festival returns to Sioux City this week.

The 8th Annual Fall Fest opens a 3-day run of events on Friday. The three days will give people a chance to enjoy the fall season, spend time with friends and family, and showcase Sioux City attractions.

Many fall-themed events are planned throughout Siouxland, including pumpkin decorating, mask making, haunted houses, hayrack rides, games, scavenger hunts, tasty fall treats, costume contests, and trunk-or-treat events.

In addition to the many events, on Sunday, the city will host a special event at Cone Park, Cone-Acopia. The event will take place at Cone Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be many free games, crafts, and activities for kids and adults. Some events and activities will have a cost associated with them. The concession stand will be open offering food, soda, beer and wine, as well as some fall specials. There will also be the Monster Dash fun runs as well as Beer Tasting and Wine Tasting.

For the full list of events and activities, click here.

Anne Westra and John Byrnes with the event were in the KCAU 9 News studio to talk more about the event.