SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City is celebrating the history of West 7th Street at the inaugural “The Sounds of West 7th” event.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City, the event will take place on Saturday, September 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Yummi Blox.

The free event will feature live music, food trucks, a tour, and live art.

Questions can be directed to the Sioux City Community Inclusion Liasion Semehar Ghebrekidan at sghebrekidan@sioux-city.org or by calling 712-203-7738.