SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The annual Mardi Gras parade will be returning to Sioux City streets with fun for everyone.

The parade will kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30th at the Tyson Events Center. The parade will make a left out of the parking lot and onto Pierce Street, then right onto 3rd Street, and ending on Iowa Street.

According to a release from Oakview Group, there will be tens of thousands of beads thrown into the crowds, so guests are advised to arrive early.

Registration is open for groups or organizations to join the parade.

The parade entry fee is $75 for businesses and $60 for nonprofits. The fee covers a box of 700 beads to toss into the crowds, and additional boxes can be bought at the Tyson Events Center for $50 each.

Only beads and candy are permitted to be thrown during the parade. Any additional branded items must be approved.

Vehicles are required to be decorated for the parade to participate. A detailed description of the vehicle type is also needed on the application.

Interested parties should download a registration form here, or contact the Primebank Box Office at 712-279-4850.

Registrations and release forms must be returned by Friday, June 16 at the Primebank Box Office or emailed to amanda.contreras@oakviewgroup.com.