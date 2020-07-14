Georgia man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on meth conspiracy charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

After a guilty plea on March 10, Dylan Davis, 27, of Hartwell, Georgia received 12 years in federal prison.

According to officials, evidence at the guilty plea and sentencing hearing showed that in November 2017, a traffic stop was performed on a vehicle Davis was a passenger in. During the stop, officials legally searched the vehicle and found several illegal items accompanied by a gun.

The list of items found in the car are listed below:

Loaded CZ Scorpion EVO 3 S1 9mm pistol and two magazines – one loaded with 12-9mm rounds (which Davis admitted ownership)

About 4 ounces of methamphetamine (on the back seat near the gun)

Numerous baggies containing approximately 70 grams of marijuana

3 digital scales

Red, plastic grinder that contained methamphetamine

Numerous prescription pills

Zig Zag rolling papers

Syringes

2 glass methamphetamine pipes

Numerous plastic zip-lock baggies of various size

2 cell phones

Other drug paraphernalia

Davis was sentenced in Sioux City. He was sentenced 144 months of imprisonment and must serve a 5-year term of supervised release after prison. There’s no parole in the federal system.

Davis is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be taken to a federal prison.

