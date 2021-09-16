Generator maintenance will cause water releases through spillway gates at Gavins Point Dam

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – Maintenance on the generators at Gavins Point Powerplant near Yankton will result in the need to release water through the spillway gates through Sept. 30.

According to a release, each of the three generators will be individually shut down over the next three weeks for zebra mussel removal. When the generators are shut down water will be released through spillway gates.

Water will be released Monday through Thursday and the gates will not be open Friday through Sunday.

With any spillway release, boaters are required to stay downstream of the signs located on the north and south banks of the Missouri River.

The increased water through the spillway will cause turbulent condition on the river below Gavins Point Dam. Boaters are urged to use extra caution and wear their life jackets any time they’re are on the water, especially during spillway flows.