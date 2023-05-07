SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Residents and children in the community gathered outside Bickford Senior Living for photos and the joining of hands on Saturday.

The first Saturday of May is Join Hands Day, a holiday that unites the older generation with the younger generation. To celebrate, Bickford officials gathered everyone outside to hold hands in the shape of a heart and take pictures.

Bickford Senior Living Activities Director Diane Rollefson told KCAU 9 that both the residents and the children can learn a lot from each other.

“I just think it’s important for the youth to be around older people,” said Rollefson, “The other generations and the different nationalities, just kinda joining hands all being kind to each other. Kindness is really big in our world.”

After the pictures, everyone spent their time outside eating ice cream and enjoying each other’s company.

“The youthful joy and vibrance that the young children bring and the wisdom and happiness that the seniors bring can come together and create a really nice environment,” said Happiness Coordinator with Bickford Senior Living Deb Conley.