Gehlen students raise more than $40,000 in Jaywalk-a-thon fundraiser

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Students at Gehlen Catholic Schools broke from classes Friday to celebrate raising $46,570 and collecting prayer intentions.

Students collected donations from friends, family, and community members for classroom supplies, technology, and more for the Gehlen schools.

Sponsors also wrote down prayer intentions, which the students painted on rocks. These prayer rocks were set out along the track for walkers to read and pray for.

Chaplin for the Gehlen Catholic School, Father Travis Crotty, said they came up with the idea for the Jaywalk-a-thon when the pandemic prevented them from doing their traditional fundraising in 2020.

“We’re celebrating the fundraising that has happened where the parents and families and different people have sponsored students through their donations but also with their prayer intentions,” said Father Crotty.

“Each student collected an envelope with intentions listed so that each student has an intention that they’re praying for in this lap of silence, then afterwards we’ll celebrate together as a community and celebrate the good work that has happened in this fundraiser.”

Students walked the first lap in silent prayer, and the rest of the laps students could walk, run, cartwheel, or do the worm until it was time to go back to class.