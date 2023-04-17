LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland high school fundraised more than $300,000 for a renovation, attributing the feat to their supportive community.

Gehlen Catholic School hosted their 36th annual Friends of Gehlen Catholic Ball, with this year’s theme being the Field of Dreams. The event offered those who attended, the opportunity to bid in both an online and live auction, and the chance to honor special guests all while being provided a meal.

The event’s Fund-a-Cause was to help raise funds needed for light poles that line Memory Lane, the sidewalk that leads to the school’s main gym. The project is expected to cost more than $30,000. Development director, Amy Jungers, mentions they are “very excited to help renovate that lane and make it safe and inviting for our students and guests. “

A mock up of the lights expected to be put up on Memory Lane











Jungers also adds, “The night spoke volumes about our community and their passion for Gehlen Catholic. We are humbled by the support shown to make this event successful and help knock it out of the park! We are truly blessed”

The ball honored Marty Kurth, who was the Spirit of Peter & Catherine Gehlen Award winner. He was a Gehlen baseball coach for over 30 years and has been a part of the Gehlen school system for over 35.

Several students helped throughout the event. Seniors Corra Yockey and Brandon Gengler were the student speakers. Aspen Mosher, Cara Woerdehoff, Josie Scheitler and Kaylee Linden also helped kickstart the program with the National Anthem.

The event was organized by chairs Tim and Julie Langel and Tommy and Nikki Conger, as well as co-chairs Ryan and Tanya LaBahn and Ross and Amanda Small. The live auction and Fund-a-Cause were led by Brock Auction Company – Austin Popkin, Bryan Rubis, and Bruce Brock. Finally, entertainment was provided by Johnny Holm Band.