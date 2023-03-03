NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — While it’s not uncommon to find a gander of geese in a neighborhood, Theresa Kruid, the education director at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, said most of the time these birds are found near bodies of water.

“They wanna go towards open water because geese, of course, are waterfowl and they want to be on the water or near the water. We’ll also find them in crop areas, open fields,” said Kruid.

According to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, killing, capturing, and trading of migratory birds can result in a maximum fine of $250,000 and/or imprisoned for two years.

Kruid said if a goose is blocking your path, verbal assaults will make them move.

“You can do things like scaring them, harassing them. As far as loud noises: yelling, flapping your own arms, looking bigger than what we appear to be that could potentially scare them away,” said Kruid.

Siouxlanders looking to deal with the geese with hunting rifles or bows should know hunting season for waterfowl is closed.

The geese will likely begin nesting soon, which means they’ll likely become more aggressive to protect their eggs, so the best advice is to avoid them if possible.