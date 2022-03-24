SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders are ditching their winter coats and reaching for their gardening hoes in light of the warmer weather, but how soon is too soon to start springtime planting?

Siouxland saw record-low precipitation over winter and temperatures are giving locals spring fever; however, it’s not quite time to release green thumbs from their winter gloves. Store Manager Shawn Emge with Earl May said it is best to wait to start gardening until the last frost has passed.

“Typically, you’re okay in Siouxland to plant that first week of May, or right around Mother’s Day,” said Emge, “You’re pretty safe from that point on so that you won’t get a, you know, a killing frost or a hard freeze that would wipe out your plants.”

Emge said it is important to keep plants deeply watered, especially following drought conditions. He indicated that giving plants a ‘good, heavy drink’ of water is better than watering a little each day.

“They’re going to do better and you’re going to have less evaporation as well,” said Emge, “It also helps and develops a stronger root system for the plant.”

Emge indicated that soil plays a huge role in keeping plants thriving, especially if you plan to keep a vegetable garden. He said it is best to have a lot of organics in the soil so the plants can absorb the excess nutrients which helps them grow better.

“Something that might be overlooked sometimes is mulching,” said Emge, “Especially during, you know, a time when there’s not much moisture or a drought. If you mulch your beds, whether it’s a vegetable garden or a perennial garden – flowers – it’s going to keep the soil cooler and it’ll be less likely to dry out, especially during the time of a drought when there’s not much natural water available to the plants.”

