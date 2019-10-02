16-year-old in custody after lockdown at Gayville-Volin school

GAYVILLE, S.D. (KCAU) – UPDATE: A lockdown at a Siouxland school has ended, and a teen is in custody

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday around 8 a.m., there was a threat that a juvenile was going to shoot up the Gayville-Volin school. The school was then placed on lockdown.

The lockdown has since ended. The sheriff’s office took a 16-year-old into custody.

The sheriff’s office will be further investigating the incident.

PREVIOUS: The Gayville-Volin school in Gayville, South Dakota is on lockdown.

According to a school official, it is an ongoing situation Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will update as we learn more.