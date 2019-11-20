Gavins Point releases to be reduced, but remain above average

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Gavins Point Dam will be lowering their releases starting this weekend. Releases were originally expected to be lowered later in the year, but runoff into reservoirs was lower than expected.

Starting Saturday, Gavins Point will be reduced to 75,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) and then to 70,0000 cfs on Nov. 27. There will then be daily reductions starting Dec. 3 until they ready 54,000 cfs on Dec. 6. With the previous forecast, the Corps expected to maintain releases of 80,000 cfs through November. The average releases at Gavins Point Dam for November is 31,400 cfs.

Worried that the lower elevation at Fort Randall would impact water supply, officials are working to slow down the decline by reducing releases upstream. Fort Randall will be reducing release starting Friday with a target of 66,000 cfs by Nov. 26 and 46,000 cfs by Dec. 6.

Further upstream, the Garrison Dam releases are being reduced 3,000 cfs every day so as to be releasing 24,000 cfs on Nov. 27.

“To avoid impacts to water supply and risks to critical infrastructure downstream of Oahe Dam, changes to system releases are aimed at slowing the pool decline of the Fort Randall reservoir,” said John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Water Management Division.

Even with the reduced releases, Remus said that releases along the system will still be higher than normal through the winter as they work to remove water from flood control zones and prepare for ice during the winter.

“The river in the Bismarck area can rise as much as 6 feet during ice-in which means the river stage needs to be lower to prevent flooding during this time. Once the ice has formed, then releases can be gradually increased to smooth the underside of the ice and carry a little more water. Trying to push more water under the ice or dropping releases too much can cause the ice to break up and jam,” Remus said.