Gavins Point Dam to decrease releases after increased runoff

OMAHA, Nebraska – The US Army Corps of Engineers plans to decrease releases from Gavins Point Dam after increased runoff into the Missouri River from the dam.

Last week’s plan to increase releases to 41,000 cfs stopped at 38,000 cfs due to the excess runoff it caused. This runoff has contributed to downstream river stages with the potential to impact ongoing levee repairs.

The changes made will take the dam from releasing 38,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 35,000 cfs, Tuesday. Reducing releases from Gavins Point Dam is aimed at taking the peak off the higher river stages.

John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division said the efforts wil provide the greatest amount of flood risk reduction across the basin.

“Releases are going to fluctuate frequently this year as part of our aggressive strategy to maintain as much flood control storage as possible for as long as possible,” Remus said.

“Because we expect there to be frequent release changes, I encourage all interested parties to monitor National Weather Service river forecasts, Missouri River Water Management reports and set up weather alerts for the most up-to-date weather and river information,” said Remus.

Reservoir release changes are shared with the NWS for incorporation into official river stage forecasts. The Corps’ updated monthly Missouri River upper basin runoff forecast will be released March 5.