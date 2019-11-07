Gavins Point Dam releases more than twice the average in November

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Releases at Gavins Point Dam will maintain high releases through November as runoff for the year is set projected to be the second-highest.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said that releases at Gavins Point will remain near 80,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) for the remainder of November. the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division Chief John Remus said that the releases are more than twice as much as usual for the year, and they will help to ensure that flood control storages in the system are emptied before the 2020 runoff season.

The flood control zone currently occupies 4.8 million acre feet (MAF) of the 16.3 MAF available. The system’s total storage was 60.9 MAF as of the beginning of November.

The Corps also said that runoff in the system of the Missouri River above Sioux City is forecasted to be 60.2 MAF, just 0.8 MAF less that the highest recorded runoff in 2011. Runoff from January to October was 56.7 MAF, surpassing the second-highest runoff of 49.0 MAF in 1997. They add that runoff from Gavins Point to Sioux City was more than 10 times the average.

“Because of the high reservoir levels and the forecast for above-average runoff for the remainder of the fall, releases from all System projects will be much above average through November, to evacuate all stored floodwaters prior to the start of the 2020 runoff season. We are monitoring the situation very closely and will make any necessary adjustments. Failure to evacuate the stored flood water will lead to increased flood risk in 2020,” said Remus.

As winter approaches, the Corps said that releases will be lowered so water can flow beneath the ice that forms in the northern reaches of the Missouri River.

Gavins Point Dam releases will be lowered from 80,000 cfs to 22,000 cfs during December and then reduced further to 17,000 cfs by the middle of December.