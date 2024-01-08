YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — Due to expected colder temperatures, the Army Corps of Engineers is increasing releases at Gavins Point Dam.

In a release, the US Army Corps of Engineers said that colder temperatures will likely lead to ice formations downstream of the dam.

To help lessen ice jams from forming and to replace water that will become ice, releases at the dam were increased Monday at noon from 13,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 15,000 cfs.

The release said that they will return to 13,000 cfs when “the ice situation has stabilized.”

Releases at Gavins Point Dam were reduced to 13,000 cfs on Dec. 9, 2023, John Remus, Chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a Friday release.

Remus also said Friday that they would monitor the weather and adjust as needed to “mitigate any negative effects of the cold weather.”

“We know the importance of our operations to water supply,” he said.