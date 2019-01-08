Gavins Point Dam preparing for spring flood season

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) - Releases at Gavins Point Dam will be increasing releases to make room for the spring flood season.

In preparing for the 2019 runoff season, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be increasing release at Gavins Point from 20,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 24,000 cfs this week. Winter releases at Gavins Point are normally between 12,000 and 17,000 cfs.

John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said that the higher-than-average releases are still working to remove stored flood waters from last year.

Of the 16.3 million acre feet (MAF) of flood control storage, 0.5 MAF was still being stored as of Sunday.

Remus went on to say that the excess water will provide additional energy.

“These releases will provide additional hydropower generation during the winter, which is one of the peak power demand periods. In addition, the higher-than-average releases will benefit municipal and industrial water intakes below Gavins Point Dam, which can be impacted by low water levels during periods of ice formation," Remus said.

In December the six power plants in the system generated 758 million kWh of electricity. Normal energy generation is 684 million kWh for the month.

In December, Gavins Point Dam releases averaged 25,600 cfs.

Runoff for the year of 2018 was the third highest in the 120 years of record-keeping. The Corps said that there was 41.9 MAF of runoff. The other two times there was more runoff was 1997 and 2011.

The Corps said that this year's runoff is forecast to be 25.7 MAF, only one percent more than normal. This is based on current plains and mountain snowpack, current soil moisture conditions, and long-term temperature and precipitation outlooks

