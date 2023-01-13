SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Former Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman requested four members of the district’s board of directors be removed. The request comes from a lawsuit that was filed Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court.

According to court documents, Dr. Gausman accuses Board President Dan Greenwell, Jan George, Taylor Goodvin, and Bob Michaelson of violating Iowa Open Meetings Laws on two separate occasions.

On January 24, 2022, and November 30, 2022, the SCCSD Board went into closed sessions to discuss Dr. Gausman’s qualifications and to file a complaint against him with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners (IBOEE). Gausman was allegedly not notified of either meeting or did not consent to the first closed session, according to court documents. Dr. Gausman alleged that the board used Iowa Code Section 21.5(l)(i) and Iowa Code Section 21.5(l)(a) to hold both meetings.

Court documents showed that both meetings authorized Greenwell to file complaints requesting an investigation from the IBOEE claiming Gausman offered a bribe on November 17, 2021. Both complaints stated that Dr. Gausman bribed then board member-elects Michaelson and George with allowing to make any changes they wanted in various school decisions in exchange for their vote to re-elect Ms. Perla Alarcon-Flory as board president. Both members declined the offer, but Dr. Gausman kept repeating the offer, according to the documents.

Both letters also claimed that Dr. Gausman admitted to offering a bribe in a separate meeting with Greenwell and Goodvin as well as with Director Monique Scarlett during a separate discussion. The second complaint was filed on December 2, 2022, and is currently still pending.

Dr. Gausman filed a Freedom of Information request for the SCCSD to produce the Nov. 30, 2022, record, but Greenwell denied the request in an email on January 5, 2023, court documents stated.

The suit also stated that it requests monetary damages for each alleged violation of Iowa Open Meetings Law and attorney fees along with the removal of the accused board members.

Gausman was the superintendent for the Sioux City Community School District for 14 years. He was unanimously appointed as superintendent for Lincoln Public Schools on February 22, 2022.