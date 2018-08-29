Gas prices expected to fall in coming months

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - If you're thinking about taking a road trip you may want to wait a few weeks.

AAA is predicting the national average price at the pump is going to drop a quarter for the fall season.

They think the price will drop for a few reasons. One is that as summer is coming to a close, there will be less people out on long road trips, so there will be less demand for it. The other is that a different blend of fuel is used for the winter, and the blend may start being used soon.

They say there is a chance that prices may not drop. This could be due to market volatility, trade sanctions, or even the hurricane forecasts.

According to AAA, gas prices in 2018 have been significantly more expensive than they were a year ago, with Iowa's average going up 36 cents from last year to $2.64.

