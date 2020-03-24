Gas prices drop during coronavirus outbreak

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One of the few upsides to the coronavirus outbreak is a continuing drop in gas prices.

Pump prices are plummeting according to the AAA, with the Midwest being one of the areas benefitting the most.

The national average sitting around $2.25 a gallon, and analysts are predicting the price per gallon will continue to get lower, with some saying as low as two bucks a gallon by April 1.

All good news for those still commuting to and from work.

“For me it’s a relief. I work as a nurse, I travel within a 60 mile radius of Sioux City, so it’s a relief in that aspect for me,” said Molly Cats.

“Awesome, Especially for me because it takes me 80 miles round trip to go to work, so it’s awesome,” said Ellen McGuire.

The web site Gas Buddy reported later Monday that the lowest non-membership pump price in Sioux City as $1.55.