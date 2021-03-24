Gas prices spike in Siouxland, across the nation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In the last couple of months, Siouxland gas prices have gone up about $1.50 per gallon

“It’s crazy, I mean to think because I drive a diesel, you know, a couple of months ago, it was $1.99 a gallon,” Jerry Mapes said. “Looking at what it is now, it’s almost three and a half a gallon. It’s getting outrageous.”

Perry Wisinger is an economics professor at Briar Cliff University. He’s been analyzing gas price trends for a while now.

“All of a sudden now, coming out of the pandemic and economic activity starting to pick up, we have increased demand with diminishing supplies and so the prices are going to naturally rise,” Wisinger said.

But how high and for how long? Professor Wisinger said it’s hard to know, but the idea of inflation concerns him.

“Is this going to trigger inflation? I think the FDIC absolutely believes there’s going to be a trigger of inflation,” Wisinger said. “They think they can control it, in other words, they’re seeing kind of a little blimp of inflation and in prices settling down. There’s some notable economists out there, that are not so sure about that.”

Wisinger said the Biden administration is working to cut back on drilling in sensitive areas, and that will affect supply.

“This is just the beginning, I wouldn’t be surprised if gas prices hit $5 a gallon, probably about a year from now,” Gregg Hochderffer said. “It’s going to be rough on the entire country. A lot of people are going to lose their jobs and a lot of businesses are going to slow down, economies going to slow down. It’s not going to be good.”

Wisinger said he projects prices to be at around $3 per gallon by this summer.