SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the Fourth of July fast approaching, the City of Sioux City announced that garbage and recycling on the holiday will be delayed.

The collection that would normally take place on Tuesday will be done on Wednesday, according to the Sioux City Environmental Services. The collections for the rest of the week will also be pushed back, through Saturday.

The city is also reminding citizens that fireworks are hazardous and not recyclable. They are also asking that when disposing of fireworks to soak the fireworks before disposing of them and not to place charcoals in the containers. These tips are meant to prevent fire or damage to the containers.

The city also announced that the Citizen’s Convenience Center at 5800 28th Street will be closed on Tuesday.