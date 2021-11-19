Garbage pickup to be delayed in observance of Thanksgiving

A garbage collector from Waste Management picks up garbage at an apartment complex in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, July 24, 2007. Oakland’s growing garbage problem was back in Alameda County Superior Court on Tuesday. Garbage has been piling up in Oakland city streets as a labor dispute drags on and the court wants a good explanation why. The garbage hauling company locked out union drivers since July 2, 2007 after the two sides were not able to reach an agreement over a new contract. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Pickup of garbage, recycling, and yard waste will be delayed one day starting on Thanksgiving Day.

Thursday’s regular route will be picked up on Friday, and Friday’s route in turn will be picked up on Saturday.

Residence are asked to place garbage totes at the curb by 4 a.m., and trucks collecting mixed garbage and yard waste will make only one trip through neighborhoods.

Recycling will continue to be picked up in a separate truck.

The Citizens Convenience Center on 28th Street will also be closed on Thanksgiving.

For additional information visit the Sioux City website.