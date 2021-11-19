Garbage pickup to be delayed in observance of Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Pickup of garbage, recycling, and yard waste will be delayed one day starting on Thanksgiving Day.
Thursday’s regular route will be picked up on Friday, and Friday’s route in turn will be picked up on Saturday.
Residence are asked to place garbage totes at the curb by 4 a.m., and trucks collecting mixed garbage and yard waste will make only one trip through neighborhoods.
Recycling will continue to be picked up in a separate truck.
The Citizens Convenience Center on 28th Street will also be closed on Thanksgiving.
