SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City reported a garbage delay due to weather conditions.

According to a release, garbage and recycling wasn’t collected today from Pierce Street to Court Street between 20th Street to 27th Street due to the weather.

Gill Hauling will collect in that area tomorrow. Customers are asked to leave their carts out for pick up on Thursday.

Questions regarding garbage collection may be directed to Gill Hauling at 279-0151.