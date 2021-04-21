Garage deemed total loss after Sheldon fire

SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) – Fire officials put out a fire Tuesday afternoon in Sheldon, Iowa.

According to a press release, Sheldon Fire responded to a garage fire at 2980 Oak Hill Ave at 4:59 p.m.

Firefighters found a garage engulfed in fire upon arrival, and the roof was collapsing. Some firefighters attacked the garage fire, and others cooled a propane tank that was nearby.

Sheldon Fire requested help from Ashton Fire, and they brought over a tanker firetruck.

The garage was considered a total loss, and there was damage to the siding and windows of the house. Due to the damage to the garage, the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Officials said they used about 3,500 gallons of water and 15 gallons of foam to fight the fire.

Sheldon Fire, Ashton Fire, Sheldon Community Ambulance, and O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire.