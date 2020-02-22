GAP Outlet closing at Lakeport Commons

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – GAP Outlet store at the Lakeport Commons is closing on Sunday.

The store told KCAU 9 that it will be open until 6 p.m.

The clothing store chain said that everything is 60%-80% with an extra 20% off at the register.

The company also announced in February 2019 that it will close 230 stores in the next two years.

We are committed to quickly, thoughtfully, and decisively addressing stores that are underperforming or don’t fit our vision for the future of Gap. We are confident these closures will strengthen the health of the specialty fleet moving forward and will serve as a more appropriate foundation for brand revitalization.

From Gap Inc. website

