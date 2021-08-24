GameStop employee arrested for embezzling from Storm Lake store

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A former employee at a GameStop in Storm Lake has been arrested for sales fraud.

According to the release, the Storm Lake Police Department arrested Adrian Dimas, 32, on August 5.

A call from the GameStop Corporate Loss Prevention reported that the former employee had been manipulating sales for personal use.

The release stated Dimas had embezzled approximately $6,500 from the store since December 2019.

Dimas was charged with second-degree fraudulent practice and booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $5,000 bond.