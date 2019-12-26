Games and miniature fort building events at Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There will be events for kids Friday and Saturday at the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center in Sioux City.

Friday from 1 to 3 p.m., the center will host games and toys for people to drop-in and play for free. Modern games will be available, but the center will also have colonial games, including checkers, cards, and dice. There will also be a variety of colonial-themed toys.

“On the Lewis & Clark Expedition, games were a way for men to relieve stress and learn to work together,” says Sara Olson, the Center’s Education Coordinator. “They also learned new games from the Native people they met along the trail.”

One of the games at the event is checkers, which the center said is one of the oldest games in history.

On Saturday, the center will have a miniature “winter fort” building activity for kids from 1 to 3 p.m. This event will also be free as kids try to build a miniature winter fort inspired by the Lewis & Clark Expedition’s winter encampments

Captains of expeditions in early November 1804 had soldiers build winter encampments to survive winter. Captains named one fort “Fort Mandan” after the nearby Mandan tribe.

The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center can be found at 900 Larsen Park Road in Sioux City.