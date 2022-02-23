SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A new store will be opening in downtown Sioux City this coming Saturday.

Downtown Partners said they are excited for Gamers to officially open their new doors.

The new Sioux City business at 414 Pierce Street will be opening Saturday. The store will be open daily 10 a.m to 9 p.m.

This will be the fourth Gamers store to open under owner David Mitchell. Mitchell told KCAU 9 that he started doing video game repairs when he was 14 years old. He would go on to open his first video game store at 19.

Gamers was a video games store established in 1993 with locations in Nebraska and Iowa. In 2018, all Gamers stores closed. Mitchell saw an opportunity and bought the Gamers name on February 10, 2019. He now has two Gamers stores in Omaha, one in Lincoln, and will soon open one in Sioux City.

Mitchell said the bulk of his business is the selling, buying, and trading of video games. The video games won’t only be for current generation consoles but will stretch as far back as to the Nintendo Entertainment System. He said that another bulk of his business is repairs. While they have Youtube videos of how to make some repairs, customers that don’t feel confident can take their consoles into the stores, where they will then be shipped to Mitchell who will make the repairs.

At Gamers’ Sioux City location, Mitchell said the store will also have arcade cabinets and VR that people can play in the store.