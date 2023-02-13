SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders may not have very long to visit Gamers in downtown Sioux City. It was announced on Monday that all locations will be closing permanently.

According to a post on the Gamers’ Facebook page, the owners have reluctantly decided to close. The announcement came less than a year after the doors to the location downtown opened.

“Although it’s tough news, we want to thank our local gaming communities for all of the awesome support over the years,” the post read.

As a thank you, all locations will have a liquidation sale for each location in Iowa and Nebraska.