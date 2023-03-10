SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Friday morning, Vangarde Arts gave KCAU 9 an inside look at their upcoming second Gallery in the Sky Arts and Music event.

On April 1, in the Skywalk Purple Gallery in the sky attendees can expect to see 20 art vendors and five new murals, along with a gallery show featuring artwork from local and regional artists.

There will also be large coloring panels for kids and local live music with a coffee shop nearby serving drinks and baked treats. Brent Stockton with Vangarde Arts said it is all in an effort to make the city a prettier, more welcome place.

“The impact is great, when you go down into the alleys and even up here, we hope this continues to grow and becomes a destination for people but people take their wedding pictures, their graduation pictures, their prom pictures, you know it’s huge to have a place like that,” Stockton said.

The gallery in the sky is an extension of the Alley Art Festival Project. The group plans to brighten all the skywalk walls over the next few years.