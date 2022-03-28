SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Art can be found anywhere. In an alley. On the side of a building. In a book. Even up in the sky.

Around 20 Siouxland artists set up shop in the halls of Sioux City’s skywalk on Saturday for the “A Gallery in the Sky” project in partnership with Vangarde Arts and Downtown Partners.

Organizers said it’s an effort to show art to everyone in the community.

“[We] just want people to be involved and to understand that they can have this creative outlet and enjoy that whether they’re doing it just for fun or for real, and making permanent on a wall,” said Kitty Hart, the organizing artist.