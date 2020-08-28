Gallery 103 reopening, will host first art show since closing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders looking for local art exhibits will be able to return to a downtown gallery.

After months of being closed, Gallery 103 in the Ho-Chunk Center is finally opening back up on a larger scale.

The gallery began opening on Saturdays last month, but Friday and Saturday night it will host its first art show since being opened.

One artist tells KCAU they are just excited to finally showcase art that hasn’t been seen since March.

“We’re very excited for the opportunity, but we’re also a little nervous and we really are looking forward to welcoming people back to see our art or to see the art in the space for the first time, but at the same time we want to be able to regulate, you know, how many people are here,” said Terri McGaffin.

The gallery will be open to the public, and social distancing and masks are encouraged.

