G-T/R-A Community Schools to require masks due to rising COVID-19 numbers

Local News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

GRAETTINGER, Iowa (KCAU) – Graettinger-Terril and Ruthven-Ayrshire Community Schools have issued a mask mandate starting Tuesday.

According to a letter, the district has issued a mask mandate starting September 29 due to rising numbers in northwest Iowa. The school said that face shields will no longer be acceptable, and all staff, students, and visitors will need to wear a mask in school buildings during school and events, as well as using school transportation.

The district has also decided to conduct a Planned Virtual Day on Wednesday, October 7. The Planned Virtual Day will give students, teachers, and families an opportunity to experience virtual learning firsthand and will allow both teachers and students to discover potential problems and pitfalls with our virtual learning plans and problem-solve to better perfect the system should it be required in the coming months.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories