FY21 Panel Patch Project begins on Wesley Parkway

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has begun its FY21 Panel Patch Project, Wednesday.

Courtesy, City of Sioux City

The project will replace damaged paving and sidewalk ramps on Wesley Parkway between 3rd Street and West 7th Street.

The City’s Contractor is set to start construction Wednesday with a projected completion date of July 3.

During construction, traffic will be detoured off of Wesley Parkway. Both Douglas Street and Pierce Street will be used as detour routes.

Access to local businesses will be maintained, according to the City.

Drivers are asked to slow down, use caution and obey traffic control signs in regards to the closure.

