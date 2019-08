It’s a story we brought to you last August; Plaza Bowl in Sioux City was able to keep its doors open due to a nine month lease. Now once again the future is uncertain for the bowling alley.

That lease will end on May 1.

Plaza Bowl owner Brian Atchison told KCAU 9 today that although his business only has two days to figure out if the lease can and will be resigned, they’re still undergoing negotiations with Heritage Bank.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as more details become available.